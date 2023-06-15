State-run Indraprastha Gas (IGL) on Thursday said that Kamal Kishore Chatiwal has taken over as its Managing Director with effect from June 15.

IGL operates City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks across 30 districts in four states including the NCT of Delhi. IGL is a joint venture of GAIL (India) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) with the government of NCT of Delhi holding a 5 per cent stake.

Chatiwal has taken over the charge from Sanjay Kumar, who took over as Director (Marketing) at GAIL on the same day. He has more than 32 years of experience in the Oil & Gas sector particularly in Project Execution and Commissioning of Mega Petrochemical Projects, Operation & Maintenance of Gas Processing units, Natural Gas Compressor Station and cross-country LPG Pipeline.

Before joining IGL, he was working as Executive Director (O&M-JLPL) & Head of Zonal Marketing at GAIL in Jaipur.

After joining GAIL in 1990, Chatiwal was associated with the Execution and commissioning of GAIL’s first Petrochemical plant at Pata, the first LPG Recovery Plant at Vijaipur, and grass root Petrochemical complex at Lepetkata Assam, as Head of Ethylene Cracker Unit of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer, a subsidiary of GAIL.

He has been actively involved in the conceptualisation, approval, and licensor selection process of India’s first Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH) unit and also Polypropylene (PP) plant at GAIL-USAR as well as new initiatives like Green Hydrogen and renewables, Specialty Chemicals etc.

Chatiwal also has experience working in various corporate functions like corporate planning and strategy, Project Development, and corporate training. One of his key achievements in GAIL has been the implementation of a change management programme, Project Parivartan and start of sustainable development initiative as a core team member.