Karnataka CM names Zivame CEO Amisha Jain as Women Entrepreneur of the Year

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Somappa Bommai and FICCI FLO Bangalore has named Zivame CEO, Amisha Jain as the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year.

The felicitation took place during a discussion organized by FICCI FLO Bangalore around “Karnataka – A destination for women entrepreneurs” held on Monday. The Chief Minister elaborated on the strengths of women, the organizations they lead, and their impact on society and the economy.

Jain, a firm believer of “One Team, One Voice” and an authentic equalist, believes that women have the strength to be who they are and this helps in building a challenging yet exciting category like intimate wear. On the occasion, Amisha Jain, CEO, Zivame said, "It’s a great honour and privilege to have received this recognition. Zivame has been a journey of passion and purpose. For many on the outside it’s the largest intimate wear women’s destination but for our team it’s a cause. We are on a mission to provide comfort and confidence to every Indian woman as she chooses to dream and achieve what she once hesitated”.

She further added, “We are grateful to a great ecosystem of Karnataka that has enabled us in many ways than one. More importantly allowed us to hire the best workforce all the way from best minds in Tech and data sciences to great designers and field staff. Here’s to many more women entrepreneurs and leaders coming out of Karnataka”.

The chairperson of FICCI FLO- Bangalore, Revathi Raju said, “We felicitated Amisha Jain for being an inspiration for social entrepreneurship. A business leader, she is much touted for her ability to bring around transformational change in organizations and has always been extremely passionate about building ‘innovation-led’ consumer-centric brands. Zivame has revolutionised the way people looked at women's lingerie and the brand is sure to scale new heights under Amisha’s guidance”

The event witnessed the presence of Basavaraj Somappa Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Revathi Raju – Chairperson, FICCI FLO Bangalore, Prabhuling K. Navadgi – Advocate-General of Karnataka , and CA Dr. I S Prasad, President-Elect, FKCCI.