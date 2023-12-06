Quick service restaurant chain KFC has touched the 1,000 th restaurant mark in India. The brand’s first restaurant was launched in India in 1995. The brand’s franchise partners in India include Devyani International Ltd and Sapphire Foods India Ltd.

“In the next phase of the India journey, KFC is optimistic about further fuelling over 1 lakh jobs across the country, adding to the positive growth outlook of the Indian economy,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“KFC is proud to be a part of the India growth story along with our franchise partners. KFC is a global brand with a local heart, committed to growing together with the nation and we are especially proud of our restaurant teams, including the specially abled teams, who have played a pivotal part in our journey. We are grateful to the people of the country for their love and look forward to the next chapter of continued growth for and with India,” said Moksh Chopra, General Manager, KFC India & Partner Countries.

The 1000th KFC restaurant is located in Gurgaon’s DLF Cyber Hub. It is operated and managed by an all-women team and marks the brand’s first restaurant in India with 100 per cent table service.

Ravi Jaipuria, Non-Executive Chairman, Devyani International Ltd, said, “At Devyani International, we are extremely proud to have been a part of the brand’s journey since it entered India in 1995. We wholly support KFC’s ambitions to grow inclusively with India and contribute to the economy along the way. We look forward to unlocking this next phase of growth, together.”

Sanjay Purohit, Group CEO, Sapphire Foods India Ltd (SFIL), added, “ We believe that this is just the start of many years of growth, and we are excited to be a part of the next chapter of KFC in India. We look forward to a sustained and fruitful partnership with Yum and KFC for many decades to come.”

The brand has a presence in over 240 towns and cities, with over 20 new geographies entered in 2023, the company stated. This includes over 20 all-digital Smart Restaurants, which are powered by state-of-the-art technology.