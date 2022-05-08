Kitex Group begins work on ₹1,600-cr garment manufacturing cluster

After last year’s dramatic turn of events that prompted it to look at Telangana for expansion, garments major Kitex Group has begun work on its integrated fibre-to-apparel manufacturing cluster at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park at Warangal.

The world’s second-largest manufacturer of infant wear in the world will invest ₹1,600 crore to develop the project, which is expected to be completed in 2023.

The Telangana government had acted swiftly last year after seeing reports of the Kitex Group’s ‘unpleasant experience’ with the Kerala government. It sent a private jet and invited the top brass of the group, including its Managing Director Sabu M Jacob, and offered them sops to invest in the Greenfield textile park at Warangal.

The garments major immediately agreed to set up the integrated cluster at the park after paying a visit to the park site in the Warangal district. The Telangana government Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao laid the foundation stone for the project on Saturday.

The Kitex cluster, which will be spread over 200 acres, can manufacture seven lakh pieces of garments a day and employ about 15,000 people. The first unit of the project is expected to be operational by the end of 2022.

Ganesha Ecosphere projects

The Ministers also inaugurated the first phase of Ganesha Ecosphere’s project in the textile park. The PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottle recycling company has invested about ₹350 crore to manufacture recycled polyester fibre and yarn among other products.

The two plants, which will come up in an area of 50 acres, will conform to USFDA (Food and Drug Administration of the US) and EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) norms to recycle PET bottle waste into premium quality products.

“Once fully operational, the two plants will employ over 1,000 people directly and consume about 60,000 tonnes of waste PET bottles a year,” a government official said.