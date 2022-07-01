Leo Burnett bags creative mandate of PepsiCo India

Publicis Groupe, part of the Leo Burnett group, has bagged the creative account of PepsiCo India after an intense multi-agency pitch.

As part of the partnership, Leo Burnett will be responsible for the company’s creative and digital mandate across all brands in the country.

This comes after PepsiCo ended its 30-year-old relationship with WPP group-owned media and ad agencies in India. Earlier, arch rival Coca-Cola named WPP as its global partner.

In a statement, George Kovoor, Senior Vice-President, PepsiCo India said, “At PepsiCo India, our aim is to create innovative and purposeful consumer campaigns that help us engage effectively with our consumers. With an intent to further accelerate our marketing efforts, we are delighted to welcome Leo Burnett as our new creative agency. Their strategic thinking, along with robust creative and marketing capabilities, make them the right partners for our next phase of growth.”

Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett, South Asia & Chairman BBH India said, “PepsiCo’s business in India is witnessing a tremendous growth journey and we are looking forward to being their partners in accelerating this momentum. The mandate offers us a wonderful opportunity to further create ground-breaking work, and integrate culture, creativity, data and technology in campaigns going forward.”