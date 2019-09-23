L&T Construction begins work for Telangana Fibre Grid Corporation

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
The Smart World and Communication (SW&C) and Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) businesses of L&T Construction have jointly commenced executing one of the largest communication network in India for Telangana Fibre Grid Corporation Ltd.
L&T said that the initial design and survey works are being completed. The roll out will establish infrastructure and optical fibre network for affordable high-speed broadband connectivity and digital services across 4 zones, 11 districts, 215 mandals, 3,201 gram panchayats and approximately 8.65 lakhs households in Telangana.
The scope of the work involves the creation of digital infrastructure, including end-to-end integration and commissioning of IP-MPLS Network, Network Operating Centre (NOC), Data Centre (DC) and Cloud-based Disaster Recovery, with key network elements such as Network Management System, Element Management System, Business Support System, and other related services like Geographic Information system (GIS), storage/servers, network security, etc., to be executed by SW&C .
The scope also includes laying of 65,000 km of Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) as a part of the complete optical fibre infrastructure deployment in Telangana, from its Zonal Headquarters, right up to homes, via the mandals and the gram panchayats, which will be executed by PT&D.
This state-led project, which is partially-funded by Central Government’s Bharatnet programme, is envisaged to accelerate the development of the state in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), that will strengthen the G2G and G2C services, and can be leveraged to effectively deliver reliable triple play services of voice, video and data to the citizens.
