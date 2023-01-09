Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Monday said its heavy engineering arm has won multiple ‘‘significant’‘ orders, in India and overseas, in the third quarter of fiscal FY23.

The capital goods and engineering major classifies orders in the range of ₹1,000-2,500 crore as ‘significant’. Data shows that the company won 11 significant orders in the December quarter. In addition, it also won a ‘large’ order and a ‘mega’ order. Large orders are those with a value between ₹2,500 crore to ₹5,000 crore while mega orders have a value of over ₹7,000 crore.

A refinery in Mexico placed an order on the company for its reactors and heat exchangers, while it will be supplying critical reactors and vessels for blue ammonia projects in the United States and Uzbekistan, L&T said in an exchange filing.

One of its customers in Europe has placed orders for process plant equipment.

L&T said that the orders were won “against stiff international competition.”

In India, the company secured an order from Indian Oil Corporation’s Panipat Refinery for reactors and heat exchangers. It also won an order to revamp a urea plant to expand capacity and improve efficiencies. There was also a repeat order from a fertiliser manufacturer to install steam superheat coils, it said.

At 11.11 am, shares of L&T were trading at ₹2,106.95, up nearly 1 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).