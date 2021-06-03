Companies

Lupin to enter digital healthcare space in India

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 03, 2021

Incorporates new entity Lupin Digital Health Ltd for the purpose

Drug major Lupin on Thursday said it will enter the digital healthcare space in India with a focus to provide a digital therapeutics platform for doctors and patients.

In a regulatory filing the company said “the board of directors has approved the company’s entry into the digital healthcare space...” The company said it has recently incorporated a new entity in the name of Lupin Digital Health Ltd, as a wholly-owned subsidiary, which will undertake this activity, the filing added.

Lupin, however, did not share any other details about the new venture.

Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading 0.29 per cent lower at ₹1,243.30 apiece on the BSE.

Published on June 03, 2021

Lupin Ltd
