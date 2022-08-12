Mahindra & Mahindra unveils Scorpio Classic

SUV specialist Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has unveiled the Scorpio Classic, a revamped and rebranded version of the existing Scorpio, to compliment the recently launched Scorpio N.

Prices of the Scorpio Classic, available in two variants, will be disclosed on August 20. The SUV will come powered by an all-aluminium engine, that will produce a peak power of 132PS.

Unique features

M&M claims that the Scorpio Classic’s engine is 55 kilograms lighter and 14 per cent more fuel efficient than the engine that powered the outgoing model. A new six-speed cable shift has been introduced in the manual transmission while the suspension set-up has been enhanced with to deliver better ride and handling.

The SUV’s interiors get a two-tone, beige-and-black theme, classic wood pattern console and premium quilted upholstery. The vehicle also has a new 22.86 cm touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring and other functionalities. The SUV will be available in five colours

R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M, said , “The Scorpio was the first-ever modern SUV designed and developed entirely in-house. It has been engineered to present strongly its propositions of stand-out design, built-in technology, powerful performance and premium interiors to carry forward the legacy of the Scorpio.”