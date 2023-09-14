Manipal Global Education Services has made a push into the online medical education space with the launch of its new app in a mobile and cloud-first format, called Manipal MedAce, catering to medical learning and medical PG prep.

The company has dedicated over ₹100 crore to developing content for this platform, with approximately ₹50–60 crore already invested and the remaining funds earmarked for deployment within the next 15 months.

The app offers comprehensive and outcome-driven resources built on academic and learner research. Positioning its new platform as a supplement to campus learning by providing access to a comprehensive and curated learning resource on a single platform through its Learn Product for the MBBS student.

Dr Ranjan Pai, Chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), said, “Our new app combines our passion for innovation with a commitment to enhancing medical education, assisting learners in becoming better doctors.”

NExT guidlines

Learn for Basic Sciences contains dynamic, engaging, credible, and easily accessible content designed around the microlearning philosophy to provide flexible learning segments; it provides a personalised experience for PG aspirants through its prep product. Prep provides comprehensive learning for students preparing for exams, including NEET PG, NexT, and INICET/FMGE. Additionally, the platform was conceived and developed per NExT guidelines.

“With MedAce, we’ve combined our 60-year expertise in delivering top-tier medical content using the latest digital technology in a user-friendly manner, which will engage with learners in a format or on form factors they are comfortable with in their daily lives,” said Ravi Panchanadan, Managing Director & CEO, Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE).

The app is available for download on Android and iOS devices, and is priced at around ₹18,000 for an annual subscription.

“We understand the pressure that comes with pursuing an MBBS degree and preparing for a medical competitive exam. The app is designed and built to be a constant companion, a buddy, and a guide from the moment the learner steps into medical school until the day they take the NEET-PG exam,” said Preethi Frederick, Head, Product Development and Marketing, Manipal MedAce.