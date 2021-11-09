Manipal Hospitals unveils new logo, rebrands healthcare facilities

Manipal Hospitals, a multi-specialty hospital chain in India, on Tuesday unveiled its new logo and announced the rebranding of its expanded facilities.

These facilities include the recently acquired Columbia Asia Hospitals and Vikram Hospital, it said in a release.

As per the release, with the rebranding and new logo, all 27 units of Manipal Hospitals, Columbia Hospitals and Vikram Hospital will be brought under one umbrella. Post the launch, Columbia Asia Hospitals and Vikram Hospital across the country will be rebranded as Manipal Hospitals.

“Together, we are now India’s second largest healthcare provider.... Our core values — clinical excellence, patient centricity and ethical practices have made us one of the most trusted healthcare providers and with our new identity and brand colours we will continue to provide the same to remain a preferred destination for healthcare needs of our patients,” said Raman Bhaskar, Director, Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, New Delhi.