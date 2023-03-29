Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday said it has crossed the milestone of cumulative exports of 2.5 million (25 lakh) vehicles.

The company began exports to neighbouring markets such as Bangladesh and Nepal in fiscal year (FY) 1986-87. The first big consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987, it said in a statement.

Exports to the advanced markets helped the company benchmark its performance against international standards to improve the quality of products and services offered in the Indian market, MSIL said.

With support from parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan), the company has gradually expanded its presence across other countries. Today, Maruti Suzuki exports to nearly 100 countries -- Africa, Latin America, Asia, and West Asia are important export markets for the company.

“The landmark export of 2.5 million vehicles stands as a testimony to India’s manufacturing prowess. This feat demonstrates Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to the government’s flagship Make-in-India initiative, and furthering the government’s efforts to enhance vehicle exports,” Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL said.

Also read: At 2.63 lakh units, Maruti Suzuki records highest-ever exports in 2022

This was possible because of the strong support of parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, which not only provided strong technological support, but also helped MSIL leverage its global network to achieve this milestone, he said.

“Our vehicles have earned the acceptance and appreciation of global customers for their high quality, superior technology, reliability, performance, and affordability. Today, Maruti Suzuki stands strong as the number one exporter of passenger vehicles from India,” he added.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki has backlog of 3.69 lakh units due to semiconductor shortage: Shashank Srivastava