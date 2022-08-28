Mcap of seven of top-10 valued firms tumbles over ₹1.54-lakh cr

Seven of the top-10 valued firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹1,54,477.38 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerging as the biggest laggards. Last week, the BSE benchmark index tanked 812.28 points or 1.36 per cent.

Reliance Industries Limited, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the only gainers in the top-10 pack. The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plunged ₹59,862.08 crore to ₹11,78,818.29 crore. The valuation of Infosys tanked ₹31,789.31 crore to ₹6,40,351.57 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation declined by ₹16,090.67 crore to ₹8,13,952.05 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever fell by ₹14,814.18 crore to ₹6,04,079.91 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance declined by ₹14,430.4 crore to ₹4,27,605.59 crore and HDFC by ₹13,031.62 crore to ₹4,34,644.36 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) dipped ₹4,459.12 crore to ₹4,29,309.22 crore. On the other hand, Reliance Industries added ₹3,500.56 crore taking its valuation to ₹17,71,645.33 crore. The mcap of State Bank of India jumped ₹3,034.37 crore to ₹4,67,471.16 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed ₹523.02 crore to ₹6,06,330.11 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart as the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, LIC and Bajaj Finance.