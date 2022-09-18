Mcap of six of top-10 most valued firms tumble ₹2-lakh cr; TCS, Infosys biggest laggards

Six of the top-10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹2,00,280.75 crore from market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys taking the biggest hit, amid weak trend in equities. Last week, the Sensex fell 952.35 points or 1.59 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and HDFC suffered erosion from their valuation, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Adani Transmission and Bajaj Finance were the gainers. The market valuation of TCS tanked ₹76,346.11 crore to ₹11,00,880.49 crore.

Infosys lost ₹55,831.53 crore from its valuation which remained at ₹5,80,312.32 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries declined by ₹46,852.27 crore to ₹16,90,865.41 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever fell by ₹14,015.31 crore to ₹5,94,058.91 crore.

HDFC's valuation dipped ₹4,620.81 crore to ₹4,36,880.78 crore and that of HDFC Bank went lower by ₹2,614.72 crore to ₹8,31,239.46 crore. From the gainers pack, Adani Transmission added ₹17,719.6 crore taking its valuation to ₹4,56,292.28 crore. State Bank of India's mcap jumped ₹7,273.55 crore to ₹5,01,206.19 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance climbed ₹6,435.71 crore to ₹4,41,348.83 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced ₹5,286.92 crore to ₹6,33,110.48 crore. In the ranking of most valued firms, Reliance Industries was leading the pack, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, State Bank of India, Adani Transmission, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.