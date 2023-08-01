Tech giant Microsoft, on Tuesday, announced Puneet Chandok’s appointment as Corporate Vice-President of Microsoft India and South Asia effective September 1, and he will assume the operational responsibilities from Anant Maheshwari.

Chandok’s appointment comes at a time of continued market expansion for Microsoft as a leader in cloud technology and digital innovation. Supported by a strong leadership team, he will oversee the integration of Microsoft’s businesses across South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, said the company in a statement.

He joins Microsoft from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he led the company’s India and South Asia business, working closely with enterprises, digital businesses, start-ups, and small and medium businesses to help them reduce technical debt, bring in agility, and innovate.

Prior to this, Chandok was a Partner at McKinsey in India and Asia, and also held senior regional and global roles in IBM. He holds a master’s in business administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, a bachelor’s degree in commerce, and diplomas in Computer Programming, Networking, and High-level Computer Systems.

