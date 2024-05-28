Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) company Radico Khaitan Limited has announced that Morpheus Brandy has achieved sales of one million cases for consecutive years. The company claims Morpheus to be the first premium brandy to reach this milestone and has captured a 64 per cent share of the premium brandy market in India.

Building on the Morpheus XO Brandy, Radico Khaitan has further expanded its brandy portfolio with a more premium extension: Morpheus Blue XO Premium Brandy.

“Being Radico Khaitan’s first brand in the premium segment, Morpheus Brandy has achieved remarkable success and established itself as a trailblazer in the industry. With a presence across 25 States, the dream has been realized as it is the first brandy to become a truly national brand. This milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and the enduring trust of our consumers,” said Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan Limited.

He added that Morpheus largely sells in the southern States, and that the company always envisioned it as a national brand.

Morpheus is currently exported to 27 countries. The blend is crafted with aged eau-de-vie from grapes.

The brandy has also been awarded multiple Monde Selection Awards in 2021, 2022, and 2023, including other industry awards both globally and locally.