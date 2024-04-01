Radico Khaitan, an Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) Company, is introducing the Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin: The Golden Mirage Limited Edition Box.

The recent surge in gin demand across India, fuelled by a growing preference for premium and artisanal spirits, has prompted Radico Khaitan to strategically diversify its product range.

Among these offerings is the Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin.

This limited-edition pack from the house of Radico Khaitan embodies the essence of the Golden City, blending ancient Indian herbs with classic gin flavours like Coriander, Vetiver, Sweet Orange Peel, Cubeb Pepper, Lemon Grass, Darjeeling Green Tea leaves, Lemon Peel, Angelica Roots, Liquorice, and Caraway Seeds, said the company.

“Our commitment to innovation shines through in the Golden Mirage Limited Edition Box, a testament to Radico Khaitan’s relentless pursuit of crafting extraordinary experiences for our esteemed consumers. This meticulously designed packaging and its contents pay homage to the artistry and heritage of Jaisalmer, seamlessly intertwining ancient Indian herbs with classic gin flavours to deliver a refreshingly sophisticated taste profile,” said Amar Sinha, COO of Radico Khaitan.

The Golden Mirage Limited Edition Box is now available at select outlets across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman, Karnataka, Telangana, Puducherry, West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, offering consumers an opportunity to indulge in the royal tales and exquisite flavors of Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin.