A majority of 93 per cent of Indian small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) prefer consolidated IT tools for productivity and cost savings, according to a survey by IT management company GoTo.

As economic uncertainty, reprioritised budgets, and overburdened resources continue to be the norm, IT decision-makers are faced with determining the right set of goals and objectives to maximize their investment, business growth, and processes streamlining. On a global scale, the survey revealed that IT decision-makers are looking to reduce costs and increase operational efficiency, the report said.

The study noted that hybrid work is still the preferred way to work. Forty-eight per cent of the knowledge-based employees in India are working from physical locations (offices), while 37 per cent continue to work on a hybrid basis. Similarly, the top management of the organizations also feel the same with 45 per cent preferring to work from the office and 39 per cent the hybrid work model.

The need for consolidation has emerged a top requisite for SMEs in India, followed by UK, USA and Canada, and Australia. Ninety per cent of SMEs in India consider consolidation of communication, collaboration, and IT management and support tools as an important initiative for the year. The top reasons behind the consolidation of IT tools include increasing productivity, making IT management efficient and easy, and then for cost savings, it added.

It further noted that India’s 45 per cent of SMEs reported using IT Help Desk System every day. Around 22 per cent agree that IT Help Desk System has the highest impact on employee productivity, followed by collaboration solutions and project management software as secondary factors.

