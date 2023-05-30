Yubi, an online debt marketplace that connects borrowers and lenders for various credit products, today announced its partnership with Indian Bank to extend digital supply chain financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

In a press release, the Chennai-based fintech unicorn said Indian Bank will leverage Yubi’s technology and platform to digitally enable and scale its supply chain financing book through vendor and dealer financing, targeting large corporations and their SME counterparties.

The partnership is expected to disburse ₹1,500 crore within the first year, the company added.