MSN Group gets nod for multiple sclerosis drug

Drug-maker MSN Group has received approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Dimethyl Fumarate delayed release capsule.

Dimethyl Fumarate is a prescription medicine used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient and the finished formulation of Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules are manufactured in-house at MSN’s facilities.

The Hyderabad-based MSN has entered into a commercial partnership with Dr Reddy’s for marketing the product in the US.

The medicine will be available in strengths of 120 mg and 240 mg capsules in bottle count sizes of 14 and 60 capsules, respectively.