Multiplex Association appoints PVR’s Kamal Gianchandani as President

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on Monday announced the appointment of Kamal Gianchandani as its new President.

In a statement, the MAI, which is the nationwide group of cinema operators, said: “President Deepak Asher has decided to step down from his role in the association to pursue his other interests on the non-professional front. Kamal Gianchandani has been appointed to the position with immediate effect.” Gianchandani is the CEO of PVR Pictures.

“During his tenure, the cinema exhibition sector had to deal with innumerable challenges, which the MAI could navigate with Asher’s vision, drive and performance focus, combined with his commitment to serving the best long-term interests of the entire sector. He leaves a more robust, agile and resilient cinema exhibition sector, well placed to deal with the unparalleled impact of Covid-19 and other challenges going forward,” the industry body's statement added.