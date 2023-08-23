Mylab Discovery Solutions has introduced two rapid point-of-care tests for the detection of dengue infections — rapid gold test and high-accuracy dry luminescence assay test.

The tests can help determine the stage and progression of the infection.

The point-of-care 15-20 minute test does not require a laboratory setup.

The tests can be used in resource-limited regions to support dengue screening programmes.

Hasmukh Rawal, Co-founder and Managing Director of Mylab, said, “These rapid point-of-care tests provide healthcare professionals with accurate and efficient tools for timely diagnosis, ultimately aiding in effective disease management.”

The tests differentiate between IgM and IgG antibodies. In the case of primary dengue infection, detectable levels of IgM antibodies emerge as early as the third day after infection and generally persist for 2-6 months. Following IgM, dengue IgG antibodies appear around day seven of the fever during the primary infection and remain present for an extended period, potentially lasting for years.

