E-retailer Myntra has announced its marquee festival sale ‘Big Fashion Festival’, where 6000 brands participate with over 23 lakh selections from across fashion, beauty and lifestyle. The company expects over 8 million customers to shop during the festival sales.

The company has entered the festive season with a good momentum, CEO Nandita Sinha told businessline.

“We have seen a lot of good momentum around Rakhi, Ganesh Chaturthi and others, especially around categories, which are related to festivals. Ethnic categories across men, women, children, footwear, accessories, others, have seen almost a 3-5X demand spike in these festivals,” she said.

The Big Fashion Festival (BFF) is expected to go live in the first week of October, and will go on for about 10 days.

The Indian wear segment has been expanded to include 4.5 lakh styles, It covers both men’s and women’s segments, offering a range of mass premium and premium styles across light and heavy Indian wear, as well as fusion wear. The fusion collection alone, with 45k styles from 1000+ brands, is expected to be a hit among GenZ customers looking for Indo-western looks.

Sinha said that almost five lakh new styles have been added from popular brands coming from T2 cities and beyond, which will include a ‘big chunk of our new customers too.’

Over 150 new launches, along with the introduction of 50 new made-in-India D2C brands celebrated under the Myntra ‘Rising STARS’ banner, will provide a diverse selection for both men and women. The D2C segment has shown an impressive 70 per cent y-o-y growth this quarter on Myntra.

“Since the program’s inception, we’ve witnessed a remarkable 70-80 per cent growth in the performance of these D2C brands. This growth trajectory is crucial for these brands as it helps them achieve the scale they need to thrive,” she added.

International brands continue to gain traction among shoppers, with over 20 sought-after global brands joining BFF this year.

Myntra’s beauty and personal care portfolio has expanded significantly, offering over 90,000 SKUs from 1500+ brands, including 200+ international brands. The Home category, witnessing a 50 per cent y-o-y growth in demand, will see increased traction, with the addition of over 50,000 new home products to the catalogues.

BFF will feature rewards for customers shopping above a certain amount, including gold coins, trolleys, and backpacks.