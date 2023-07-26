Online fashion retailer Myntra is likely to let go of around 50 roles in a restructuring move that will impact people across the organisation.

Myntra confirmed the development and said that the impacted employees will be given a job at one of the Flipkart companies, in which case the number of people being affected will be lower. Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+ and Cleartrip are all brands under the Flipkart Group.

“In our endeavor to cater to the ever-evolving needs of our customers, new developments, and technology innovations, we recalibrate our business priorities and review our organisational structure from time to time. As part of this business-as-usual recalibration, wherever a small number of roles may be impacted, we offer our employees an opportunity to alternate positions, where available, within the organisation as well as Group companies,” a Myntra spokesperson said.

Myntra, which is looking to put itself on a path towards profitability, has recently started levying a convenience fee of ₹10 on every order placed on the platform, according to media reports

Recently, the company has launched a program seeking to accelerate the growth and scale of 200 Direct to Consumer (D2C) fashion and lifestyle made-in-India brands.

The company has announced ‘Myntra Rising STARS’, a comprehensive program dedicated to strengthening the D2C ecosystem in the country. Myntra will provide end-to-end support services to brands across fashion, footwear, accessories and home segments, as a part of this program.