Nissan hikes prices across models by up to 5 per cent

Japanese auto manufacture Nissan India has hiked prices across models by up to 5 per cent. The prices will be effective from January 2020.

The revised prices will be applicable across all available models for Nissan and Datsun.

“In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs. The proposed price increase will be effective from January 2020,” Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director at Nissan Motor India said.

Nissan India recently rolled out ‘Red Weekends’ to offer lucrative offers on Nissan and Datsun models. During the ‘Red Weekends’ on Nissan KICKS customers can avail attractive cash discounts up to Rs 40,000, exchange bonus up to Rs 40,000 and corporate discounts up to Rs 10,000.