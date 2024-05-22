Leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand, Noise announced that it has acquired AI-powered women’s wellness platform SocialBoat for an undisclosed amount. This strategic move is part of Noise’s broader strategy to advance innovation in smart rings.

The company said this acquisition will expand its tech offerings and build specialized innovation capabilities for its flagship smart wearable, Luna Ring.

“Leveraging SocialBoat’s deep expertise in AI and women’s health, Noise aims to redefine consumers’ experience of its smart ring, by strengthening the health tracking analytics and will now be able to integrate AI to ensure overall wellbeing of the women cohort as well, enabling them to achieve their full potential and ‘rise to brilliance,” it said in a statement.

SocialBoat, a start-up with expertise in AI and women’s health, analyzes data from various sources, including wearables, to offer personalized recommendations for nutrition, fitness, menstrual health, and overall well-being. As part of the acquisition, Swapnil Vats, Co-founder and CEO of SocialBoat has joined Noise’s innovation team.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “We firmly believe that this strategic acquisition will propel innovation in Luna Ring. Luna Ring was launched to transform the lives of users profoundly and in our commitment to nurturing the Luna ecosystem, we recently brought AI to Luna Ring, becoming the first brand to enable smart rings with AI. We will continue to take steps to further enhance the overall smart wearable experience.”

Late last year Noise has raised strategic from electronics and audio major Bose.

