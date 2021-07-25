Now, Kitex gets invite from Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Deputy High Commissioner D. Venkateshwaran met the managing director of Kitex Garments, Sabu Jacob, in Kochi to extend an invitation to the group to invest in the island country.

A communication from the Kitex company said the Sri Lankan official spent about three hours at Kizhakkambalam, near Kochi, to hold discussions with Jacob. The communication said that the Sri Lankan official has offered all support for the Kerala-based company.

Sri Lanka is one of the leading countries in Asia for garment exports.

The Kitex group was recently in the news after what its managing director claimed was a series of inspections on its factory premises by the State government agencies. The company said it was withdrawing from plans to set up an apparel park as well as industrial parks in Kerala at a cost of ₹3,500 crore.

Kitex was then invited by the Telangana government to invest in that State. Jacob had said that the Kitex group would invest ₹1,000 crore at the Kakatiya apparels park in Warangal district.