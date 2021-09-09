Now water from the air, a new category for bottled water sector

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Maithri Aquatech has set up a packaged water bottling plant in Hyderabad that utilises air to meet its water requirements.
The plant utilises Meghdoot Atmospheric Water Generator, an indigenous and sustainable water solution developed in partnership with the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT).
The atmosphere contains vast amounts of water. There is almost six times more water in the air than in all the rivers on our planet combined. And all this water is recycled multiple times throughout the year.
Meghdoot solution is capable of tapping into this renewable and perennial resource of water.
The company has branded its bottled water ‘ARIA Lifewater.’ The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have approved the plant and the water. The quality of water generated by Meghdoot is also in line with the drinking water quality standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
“Water from Air is a new category for bottled water, with Maithri Aquatech being the first company in the world entering this space. The bottling plant set up in Hyderabad will generate over 2.5 million litres of water annually at its current capacity,” said Ramkrishna Mukkavilli, Founder and Managing Director of Maithri Aquatech.
“BIS has granted a licence to Usata Enterprises Private Ltd. to use ISI mark on Packaged Drinking Water sourced from atmospheric air using Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG) supplied by Maithri Aquatech, after ensuring conformance of the product to Indian Standard IS 14543. The use of AWGs is environmentally friendly as it does not disrupt groundwater level and no water is wasted during the process when compared to Reverse Osmosis processing,” said K V Rao, Head, BIS Hyderabad.
The plant cooling is met by Meghdoot, which generates cool air and maintains the temperature between 15 to 18 degrees Celsius.
Maithri Aquatech plans to replicate the water from air solution for use in other large-format applications.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...