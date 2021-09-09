Now water from the air, a new category for bottled water sector

Maithri Aquatech has set up a packaged water bottling plant in Hyderabad that utilises air to meet its water requirements.

The plant utilises Meghdoot Atmospheric Water Generator, an indigenous and sustainable water solution developed in partnership with the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT).

The atmosphere contains vast amounts of water. There is almost six times more water in the air than in all the rivers on our planet combined. And all this water is recycled multiple times throughout the year.

Meghdoot solution is capable of tapping into this renewable and perennial resource of water.

Branded as ARIA Lifewater

The company has branded its bottled water ‘ARIA Lifewater.’ The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have approved the plant and the water. The quality of water generated by Meghdoot is also in line with the drinking water quality standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Water from Air is a new category for bottled water, with Maithri Aquatech being the first company in the world entering this space. The bottling plant set up in Hyderabad will generate over 2.5 million litres of water annually at its current capacity,” said Ramkrishna Mukkavilli, Founder and Managing Director of Maithri Aquatech.

“BIS has granted a licence to Usata Enterprises Private Ltd. to use ISI mark on Packaged Drinking Water sourced from atmospheric air using Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG) supplied by Maithri Aquatech, after ensuring conformance of the product to Indian Standard IS 14543. The use of AWGs is environmentally friendly as it does not disrupt groundwater level and no water is wasted during the process when compared to Reverse Osmosis processing,” said K V Rao, Head, BIS Hyderabad.

The plant cooling is met by Meghdoot, which generates cool air and maintains the temperature between 15 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Maithri Aquatech plans to replicate the water from air solution for use in other large-format applications.