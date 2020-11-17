NSE arm acquires ed-tech firm Talent Sprint

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The NSE Academy Limited, an arm of the National Stock Exchange, has acquired a majority stake of 51 per cent in the Hyderabad-based TalentSprint, a deep tech education firm. In the phase-wise acquisition of the stake, the NSE arm would acquire the total stake over a period of three years.
Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TalentSprint, would continue in the leadership position for three years.
The two firms, however, have not spoken on the size of the deal, citing non-disclosure norms.
The education technology platform operates in professional learning and executive education space. It has tie-ups with premier institutes like Indian Institute of Science (IIS, Bengaluru), International Institute of Information Technology (Hyderabad) and the Indian Institute of Management (Calcutta) to offer courses in deep tech areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and fintech.
It offers advanced certification programmes in emerging and deep technologies to aspiring and experienced professionals using a hybrid online-onsite model.
“TalentSprint will augment NSE Academy’s objective to be the leader in the education segment with the aim of providing continuous life-long learning opportunities,” a TalentSprint statement has said.
“In recent times there has been high demand for skill acquisition and upgradation in newer technologies. Moreover, these latest technologies have the biggest impact in the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) space,” it said.
“Hence, an expansion in these areas is a natural progression for NSE Academy,” it pointed out.
“As the BFSI industry evolves into a more tech-enabled industry, it is but imperative that we strengthen our expertise in the education space by adding new and emerging technologies,” Vikram Limaye, Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of NSE, said.
“There are six million working professionals in India today in need of deep tech knowledge interventions, and another 10 million college students waiting to enter the workforce with adequate future-proof skills,” Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and CEO, TalentSprint, said.
“Between the two entities, we have all the necessary synergies ― capabilities, reach, resources, partnerships ― to become a powerhouse in deep tech education and empower the workforce of tomorrow,” he said.
Nexus Venture Partners, a leading venture capital firm, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and a few angel funders are stakeholders in TalentSprint.
