Companies

NTPC group companies report 13.3% growth in power generation in Q2

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 01, 2020 Published on October 01, 2020

Power generation rises 0.4% in H1

NTPC group companies have recorded a 13.3 per cent growth in power generation during the second quarter ended September 2020.

The year-on-year growth was on the back of a gradual resumption of power demand growth after the lockdowns, said a company statement.

Also read: Power Ministry sets ₹98,000 crore revenue target for NTPC this fiscal

NTPC group generation in the first half of the fiscal ended September 2020 was 145.87 billion units, 0.4 per cent higher than the same period last year.

The group also said that its coal stations have maintained a high availability of 94.21 per cent during April to September 2020, as against 90.26 per cent during the same period last year.

The NTPC group has a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW spread over 70 power stations comprising 24 coal, seven combined cycle gas or liquid fuel, one hydro and 13 renewables, along with 25 subsidiary and joint venture power stations.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 01, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.