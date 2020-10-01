NTPC group companies report 13.3% growth in power generation in Q2

NTPC group companies have recorded a 13.3 per cent growth in power generation during the second quarter ended September 2020.

The year-on-year growth was on the back of a gradual resumption of power demand growth after the lockdowns, said a company statement.

NTPC group generation in the first half of the fiscal ended September 2020 was 145.87 billion units, 0.4 per cent higher than the same period last year.

The group also said that its coal stations have maintained a high availability of 94.21 per cent during April to September 2020, as against 90.26 per cent during the same period last year.

The NTPC group has a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW spread over 70 power stations comprising 24 coal, seven combined cycle gas or liquid fuel, one hydro and 13 renewables, along with 25 subsidiary and joint venture power stations.