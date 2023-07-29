NTPC on Saturday reported a 23 per cent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹4,907 crore in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal. On a sequential basis, the net profit of the company was higher, albeit marginally.

NTPC’s consolidated total income during the June quarter was almost flat at ₹43,390 crore compared to ₹43,561 crore in Q1 FY23. On a q-o-q basis, the income fell by 3 per cent.

During Q1 FY24, the NTPC Group generated 103.98 billion units (BU) compared to 104.42 BU in Q1 FY23. NTPC’s standalone gross generation stood at 88.55 BU against 90.49 BU in the corresponding previous period.

NTPC coal stations achieved a plant load factor (PLF) of 77.43 per cent against the national average of 70.38 per cent in Q1 FY24. However coal-based PLF was lower by 3.10 per cent y-o-y and 2.89 per cent q-o-q.

Also read: NTPC’s shares surge on Barh thermal power unit declaration

During the first quarter of FY24, the group added a capacity of around 3,910 megawatts (MW) taking its cumulative installed capacity to 73,024 MW.

However, its standalone capacity fell to 57,038 MW as of June 2023 from 57,119 MW as on June 2022 due to one unit of 660 MW at Barh and one unit of 660 MW at North Karanpura as well as 1,210 MW of renewable capacity and 2,611 MW of renewable capacity transferred to its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy (NGEL).

NGEL will house the renewable energy business of the Maharatna company. NGEL’s IPO is expected to be floated in the current financial year.

NTPC’s captive coal mines produced 6.24 million tonnes (MT) of coal in Q1 FY24 compared to 4.10 MT in Q1 FY23. At the end of June 2023, NTPC had 55.57 MT of domestic coal as reserves, while imported coal stocks stood at 2.48 MT.

Its gas-based power plants consumed 2.47 mission standard cubic meters (MSCMD) of gas in Q1 FY24 compared to 2.33 MSCMD in Q1 FY23.

Average tariffs during Q1 FY24 stood at ₹4.53 per unit, marginally lower than ₹4.57 a unit a year-ago.