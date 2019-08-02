Oil India, Indian Oil, ONGC get new Directors, PGCIL gets new CMD

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposals of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and recommended Directors to the boards of Oil India, IndianOil and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited.

According to the order dated August 1, Rajesh Kumar Srivastava has been appointed as the Director (Exploration) at ONGC. He was a Group General Manager at the company. In another order, Harish Madhav, Executive Director at OIL has been appointed to the post of Director (Finance), OIL.

The ACC has also appointed Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Executive Director at IndianOil to the post of Director (Finance) at IOCL.

In other orders, the ACC has approved the proposal from the Ministry of Power, and Kandikuppa Sreekant, Director (Finance) at Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has been appointed to the post of Chairman and Managing Director, PGCIL.