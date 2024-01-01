Ola Electric announced that it recorded 30,219 registrations in December and captured a 40 per cent market share in the EV two-wheeler segment (as per VAHAN Portal).

The company said it clocked its highest-ever monthly registrations during the month and posted a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 74 per cent compared with the same month last year. Additionally, it posted a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) growth of 48 per cent with 83,963 registrations during the December quarter and a y-o-y growth of 68 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.

Additionally, Ola Electric has also reached production milestone of four lakh scooters in the span of two years. The company has also emerged as the first-ever EV two-wheeler manufacturer to record over 2.65 lakh registrations (as per VAHAN Portal) in a calendar year, it said.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric Technologies Private Ltd, said “We believe that we have continued our market leadership for yet another quarter on the back of our strong product line-up comprising S1 Pro, S1 Air, and the S1 X+. Our ‘December to Remember’ campaign has been a massive success, bringing thousands more under the EV fold.”

Ola Electric has recently expanded its scooter portfolio to five products. Priced at ₹1,47,499, S1 Pro (second generation) is the company’s flagship premium EV scooter, while S1 Air at ₹1,19,999. It has additionally introduced the S1X in three variants — S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh) — to cater to the requirements of riders with diverse preferences.

