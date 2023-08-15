One Point One Solutions, a business process management service provider, has reported that its net profit in the June quarter was doubled to ₹4 crore, on the back of new client addition and improved margins.

Income increased 15 per cent to ₹40 crore (₹35 crore). The EBITDA was up 48 per cent to ₹13 crore.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions, said the company has added reputed corporates, which are leaders in their respective segments, as clients. This has really helped us to strengthen fast-growing segments like BFSI and Consumer segments.

The profit growth will further improve as the client base in international markets improves and starts signing clients during the current year, he added.

As part of its growth strategy, the company is exploring inorganic growth opportunities which are both revenue, profitability accretive and help in diversifying the current offerings to higher margins, he said.

The company has appointed John F Kennedy and Matthew Rupe to spearhead the growth strategy in the United States.

Kennedy has over 20 years of experience in striking deals in countries, such as the United States, United Kingdom, Philippines, Brazil, India, Mexico, and Canada. Prior to this, he worked with Hinduja Global Solutions as Vice President (Business Development). He had held the position of Director of Sales at Datamark Inc in Texas.

During the quarter, the company has added logos in fast-growing BFSI and consumer segments, including India’s leading Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade certified branchless banking and digital payments network companies, as well as new-age private sector banks that offer banking solutions for retail, MSME, and corporate clients. It has total advances of over ₹2,00,000 crore. The company will handle the collection portfolio for the bank’s growing credit card segment.