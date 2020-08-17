Online furniture platform WoodenStreet expanding in Bengal, Kerala

Jaipur-based online custom furniture platform WoodenStreet is expanding into West Bengal and Kerala markets with an investment of ₹7.4 crore ($1 million). The company will be launching two new experience stores in Kolkata and Kochi.

The company will also launch stores in Coimbatore and Mysuru later. In Kolkata, the company will open its store in Salt Lake, while that in Kochi would be at Edappally.

This marks the return of the company’s expansion drive post-lockdown — especially focused towards South India, along with an eastbound expansion that begins with Kolkata, it said in a statement.

The company currently operates 25 brick-and-mortar stores across 15 major cities, delivering a range of over 10,000 furniture and décor products to over 300 Indian cities.

In June, the company had raised $3 million in Series-A funding from IAN Fund and Rajasthan Venture Capital Funds (RVCF).