Over 50,000 companies are now testing Google Cloud’s Generative AI models. In the last four months, the number of AI projects has increased by 15 times, said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

Kurian was speaking at the Born Digital Summit in Bengaluru. In the recent past, Google Cloud has introduced multiple cloud technologies that leverage Generative AI, such as AI-optimised Infrastructure, Vertex AI and Duet AI.

He noted that all the new infrastructure, tools and enhancements are aimed at bringing ease and efficiency. Kurian also said that the company works with a large partner ecosystem and it is integrating its models packaged applications such as SAP and Salesforce, among others. It also works with independent software vendors(ISVs), and is training a variety of partners to help with implementation. “We committed publicly to train 1,50,000 people on the use of GenAI and also to train up to a million people for the use of GenAI,” he noted.

The CEO was also bullish about the start-up ecosystem. He said that a large startup ecosystem is using the Google Cloud platform to build its own models. “ We have also made our technology available to our broad startup ecosystem and we see companies using the same. We also provide a number of formational controls for responsibility,” he said. 70 per cent of the top 100 unicorns run on Google Cloud, said the company.

Kurian also noted that AI is something that Google has been working on since 2004, and has seen huge advances in the capabilities of its models. Google Cloud in Q2 2023, reached a $32 billion annual revenue run rate and saw a second quarter of profitability.