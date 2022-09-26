Pediatric behavioral health platform Butterfly Learnings raises $1.5 m in seed round

Butterfly Learnings, a full stack omnichannel phygital (physical + digital) pediatric development and behavior health platform has raised $1.5 million in its seed funding round from Insitor Partners, 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, Fondation Botnar, UTIL Stiftung, and CIIE.CO.

The company said it will use the funds to build and scale the digital product and expand its physical footprint across India. Butterfly Learnings currently has four centers across Mumbai and Thane.

Founded in 2021 by Dr. Sonam Kothari and Dr. Abhishek Sen, Butterfly Learnings aims to solve challenges across the full spectrum of developmental issues and behavioral health in children through evidence-based practices. The techniques the platform uses are Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA), speech therapy, and occupational therapy via an integrated in-person and digital platform.

Expansion plans

Dr. Sonam Kothari, Co-founder, and CEO, Butterfly Learnings, said, “There is a huge unmet need in India for behavioral health for children within the age of two to eight years. We are using an evidence-based approach to deliver better outcomes to children and their families.”

The company is looking to scale its services across the country and deliver improved clinical outcomes to more than 2,000 children and families in 2022.

Megha Jain, Insitor Partners, an impact investment firm, said, “Paediatric behavioral healthcare in India is far less accessible than adult healthcare with an estimated 3 million children suffering from an autistic spectrum disorder in the country. The vast majority of these children are never diagnosed and consequently never treated.”