upGrad names Srikanth Iyengar as CEO - Workforce Development

Edtech unicorn upGrad has appointed Srikanth Iyengar as the CEO - Workforce Development for North America and Europe, effective September 2022.

Iyengar has over two decades of experience spanning North America and Europe. In his previous profiles, he has led multinational businesses across diverse industries like tech services and learning/talent upskilling, consistently driving revenue growth and profitability of across a portfolio of 2,000 global clients.

At upGrad, Iyengar will build and scale a B2B proposition that upskills technology professionals. With this offering, upGrad will address technology skills gap in the global marketplace. It will also be responsible for leveraging the company’s width of technology curricula, alumni community, and expertise in delivering tangible learning outcomes. Iyengar will also be instrumental in setting up a robust ‘Diversity and Inclusion (DnI) framework to build a future-ready and productive workforce.

Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad said, “We continue to strengthen our focus on the global enterprise segment in pursuit of predictable, profitable, and sustainable growth. We look at leveraging Srikanth’s sharp business acumen and multi-cultural intellect to further sharpen our client focus, strengthen our operational excellence and global presence, and also enhance sales leadership.”

“The workforce development approach is critical for businesses to follow as it would not just upskill but also build employees’ resilience to empower organisations and corporates with the tools needed to adapt to the future job markets. I have developed much respect for upGrad founders and the leadership team as a result of their strategic clarity and relentless, disciplined approach to growth and market leadership. I am really excited to be joining such a high-performing team and to help build a truly special organisation going forward,” concluded Srikanth Iyengar, CEO - Workforce Development.

With a strong focus on the US, Europe, and select western markets, Iyengar will continue to work from London. In a recent development, the global edtech player has closed its 6th acquisition of CY2022 to strengthen its enterprise (B2B) business portfolio in India and beyond.