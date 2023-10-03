PepsiCo India has partnered with Google Pay to offer cashback offer for this festival season. Google Pay users will get cashbacks of upto ₹30 on purchase of select Lay’s, Kurkure, and Doritos packs .

The company said that during the festival season it sees significant uptick in the demand for packaged snacks, contributing to an overall increase in snack consumption and hopes to offer an “elevated expierence” with direct financial benefits.

“Cashbacks align perfectly with consumer’s yearning for instant gratification, providing a satisfying sens of reward for their purchases. In line with these trends, PepsiCo India, in collaboration with Google Pay has introduced a cashback offer on the purchase of Lay’s, Kurkure and Doritos. To avail the benefit, users can simply find the promo code inside the pack and redeem it on the Google Pay App. Once the code is claimed, users can enjoy cashback of up to ₹20 and ₹30 (on purchase of packs with ₹20 and ₹30, respectively),” the company added.

Also read: PepsiCo India joins ONDC

Saumya Rathor, Category Lead – Potato Chips, PepsiCo India said ,” Aimed at elevating the snacking experience for our valued consumers this festival season, we are excited to announce our partnership with Google Pay. Through this collaboration, consumers can earn cashbacks on their beloved PepsiCo products, adding an extra layer of delight to the festive spirit. We are confident that this will be a win-win for both PepsiCo and Google Pay, and hope that everyone enjoys a joy-filled season.”

