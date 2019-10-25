Piramal Enterprises to raise fresh capital of Rs 5,400 cr

Piramal Enterprises Ltd will raise fresh capital of Rs 5,400 crore ($770 million) through a rights issue and preferential allotment of compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs). The company plans to raise Rs 1,750 crore ($250 million) through the preferential allotment of CCDs (at a conversion price of Rs 1,510 per share) to Canadian institutional investor, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ).

The rights issue of Rs 3,650 crore ($520 million) at Rs 1,300 per share, is intended to give an opportunity to all its existing shareholders to participate in the capital raise at an attractive price. "The promoters will participate in and are committed to the success of the rights issue," said a company statement.

The preferential allotment will take place by November-end and the rights issue is expected to be completed by February-end 2020.

Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises Ltd said, “These funds will further strengthen our balance sheet, fortify and insulate us against any external shocks to the financial system in the future, as well as enable us to tap organic and inorganic opportunities arising out of market consolidation across our financial services, pharmaceuticals and information management businesses."

CDPQ has a long-standing partnership with PEL. It had participated as the anchor investor in PEL’s previous capital issuance, investing $175 million of the total issue size of $750 million. Additionally, CDPQ’s real estate subsidiary, Ivanhoé Cambridge, has committed $250 million towards a co-investment platform with PEL to provide long-term equity to blue-chip residential developers.

The consolidated equity (pro-forma as of Sept 30, 2019) of PEL post-equity capital infusion will be at Rs 32,000 crore, bringing our consolidated debt-equity ratio to under 1.7x.