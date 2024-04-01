Opto-semiconductors company, Polymatech Electronics, on Monday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japanese precision manufacturing firm Orbray for sapphire wafer fabrication.

Orbray will supply Sapphire ingot growing technologies to Polymatech Electronics, and provide training to Polymatech engineers at their facility in Japan. Sapphire ingots are crystals and are upstream materials for the LED industry.

With this, Chennai-headquartered Polymatech will enter into sapphire wafer fabrication and wafers fabricated in their facility will be used primarily for captive consumption.

“The surplus capacity will be catered to companies entering the Indian market for packaging and other ATMP and OSAT units who may require sapphire wafers and bare dies,” the company added.

“With this, we move closer to our company’s vision of becoming a fully integrated end-to-end semiconductor company. This MoU will enable us to progress towards converting Ingot into products, thereby entering the next level of our growth story,” Eswara Rao Nandam, Managing Director & CEO of Polymatech Electronics, said.

We plan to apply to the central government for capital subsidy for this wafer fabrication project, he added.

Orbray (formerly Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel) is a Japanese precision components manufacturer that makes optical fibre components, Sapphire wafers and micro-motors.

Polymatech claims a current production capacity of around two billion opto-semiconductor chips at its facility in Oragadam and exports of more than $125 million in fiscal year 2023-24. The company designs, manufactures, packages, and assembles opto-semiconductors and chip modules for various applications including medical lighting, large-area lighting, cell phone back lights and others.