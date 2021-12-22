Puravankara to add 14 million sq ft of developable space in next 6-9 months, reduce debt

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Real-estate major Puravankara Ltd — amongst the stocks that are a part of the NSE Realty index — plans to add a developable area of 14 million sq ft – commercial, residential, premium housing, all put together – across its three brands, with an estimated investment of ₹4,200 crore, in the next 6-9 months.
New projects are expected across brands like ‘Puravankara’ – 5.06 million sq ft; the affordable housing brand, ‘Provident’ (4.82 million sq ft), and the premium plotted housing brand, ‘Purva Land’ with a developable area of 3.77 million sq ft. Saleable area under these three brands is to the tune of 10 million sq ft.
These new launches will cover its home city of Bengaluru and Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore and Mumbai.
Non-Bengaluru projects account for 49 per cent of its share of ongoing projects; and 45 per cent of its new launches.
According to Ashish Puravankara, MD, Puravankara Ltd, there is buoyancy in the market and new launches have been accelerated. Demand is reviving and price hikes to the tune of 5–12 per cent have also been initiated, in a calibrated manner, primarily because of a rise in raw material costs that include cement, steel and copper prices.
Ready to move in space is now at a 5 year low of 0.43 million sq ft, indicating revival and also acceptance of price hikes across premium and affordable offerings.
“New creations will be funded primarily through internal accruals and equity funds. In the last three to four years, in eight out of 10 of our launches, we have been able to sell almost 65 - 80 per cent within the first two-to-three quarters,” he told BusinessLine.
“We are confident if these launches come out as we planned but for a couple of months here and there. I do not think achieving a 5 million square foot will be difficult,” Ashish added.
For Q2FY22, Puravankara reported 117 per cent sequential growth. Sales stood at 0.9 million square feet compared to 0.42 million sq ft in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The sales value stood at ₹597 crore; up 90 per cent sequentially. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹272 crore; up 24 per cent, sequentially; while EBITDA was at ₹104 croe and PAT at ₹12 crore. On a half yearly basis, the company received a booking of ₹910 crore for 1.23 million square feet of sale (up from ₹810 crore for 1.53 million sq ft of sale in the year-ago-period). Recognised revenues more than doubled Y-o-Y to ₹814 crore.
According to Ashish. as on September 30, 2021, Puravankara’s net debt stood at ₹1,860 crore - the last five years. In the December and March quarters it will repay around ₹75 crore, each quarter. “Nearly ₹900 crore of debt have been repaid between the last 12-24 months. And we are in a comfortable position now net debt being below ₹2,000 crore level. Our net debt to equity is trending down and stands at 0.90 times. Work is done 0.41 times a year ago. Our average cost of debt stands at 11.30 per cent as of September 30, 2021,” he said adding that the aim is to get the weighted average cost of debt down to 11.20 per cent.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...