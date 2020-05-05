Rapido launches person to person delivery service for essentials called Rapido Box

Rapido on Monday announced the launch of its person to person (P2P) on-demand delivery service Rapido Box.

The delivery service will enable customers to request pick up and drop off of food, groceries and medicine on the Rapido App, from or to another customer.The company will leverage its existing fleet to enable deliveries across three cities - Bangalore, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

The person to person (P2P) on-demand delivery service will allow customers to exchange food, groceries or medicines with their family and friends who are unable to step out of their homes for essentials or have run out of certain essential items owing to the current situation.

Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “The COVID 19 lockdown has brought mobility to a standstill with restraints in everyday commuting for Indians all across. To ensure there is quick, safe and cost effective exchange of essentials amongst users in these challenging times, we have extended our logistics offering to launch this new on-demand, person-to-person delivery service, which will benefit our customers as well as contribute to the daily earnings of our Captains.”

The base price of the new service will be ₹35 for 2 kilometres and ₹15 per kilometre after the 2 Kms. Users will be able to track their orders through an Order Tracking URL which will be shared with them through SMS. Customers can update their app to avail this service.

Apart from Rapido Box, the mobility startup has partnered with companies like Big Bazaar, Big Basket and Spencer’s for delivery of essential goods and is additionally supporting the Delhi Government in delivering essential items like milk and food packets, under the DCPC Node, in underprivileged areas across the city.

The company has also partnered with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) COVID-19 Home Delivery Helpline as a delivery service partner during the lockdown.