RBSA Advisors to start IFSC operations at GIFT City

Valuation and investment banking advisory player, RBSA Advisors will start operations from India’s first International Financial Services Center (IFSC) at GIFT City.

The company has received approvals from the regulatory body International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) to start its new office in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) - IFSC.

RBSA will provide a complete bouquet of Advisory services including Valuation, Due Diligence, M&A Tax, Investment Banking, Risk Consulting, Management consulting and others to clients with a special focus on Aircraft leasing and Shipping companies which intent to make GIFT City as a hub.

Also read: BSE Institute inks MOU with GIFT City for training in finance and capital markets

Several enabling regulatory measures have been initiated to boost aircraft leasing business, reinsurance business with tax benefits for offshore finance activities to get routed through GIFT-IFSC. This will enhance the prospects for advisory and consultants like RBSA Advisors, which will be one of the first home grown transaction advisory firms to open an office at GIFT-IFSC.

GIFT City has become a preferred destination for substantial offshore business and investments with its proactive rules, competitive tax regime and other incentives announced by the government of India, a statement said.

Globally ranked amongst the top 5 M&A advisory firms, RBSA’s IFSC office will be led by Manish Kaneria, one of the senior Managing Directors of the firm.

Also read: India’s first International Maritime Cluster to come up at GIFT City

Commenting on the development, Rajeev Shah, Managing Director and CEO of RBSA Advisors said, “This new centre will enable us to cater to new opportunities emerging out of IFSC, GIFT City as well as foreign clients. We remain grateful to our clients in India and abroad, foreign affiliates and correspondents for their continued support.”

Founded in 1971 RBSA has a team of more than 250+ professionals spread across 8 offices in India, Dubai and Singapore. It works with clients ranging from domestic, multination corporate, international banks, financial institutions, private equity firms besides governments and regulators across over 30 countries. It is a registered valuer entity (RVE) and a recognised insolvency professional entity (IPE) besides a SEBI-registered Category-I Merchant Banking Firm.