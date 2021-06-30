RBSA Advisors to start IFSC operations at GIFT City

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Valuation and investment banking advisory player, RBSA Advisors will start operations from India’s first International Financial Services Center (IFSC) at GIFT City.
The company has received approvals from the regulatory body International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) to start its new office in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) - IFSC.
RBSA will provide a complete bouquet of Advisory services including Valuation, Due Diligence, M&A Tax, Investment Banking, Risk Consulting, Management consulting and others to clients with a special focus on Aircraft leasing and Shipping companies which intent to make GIFT City as a hub.
Also read: BSE Institute inks MOU with GIFT City for training in finance and capital markets
Several enabling regulatory measures have been initiated to boost aircraft leasing business, reinsurance business with tax benefits for offshore finance activities to get routed through GIFT-IFSC. This will enhance the prospects for advisory and consultants like RBSA Advisors, which will be one of the first home grown transaction advisory firms to open an office at GIFT-IFSC.
GIFT City has become a preferred destination for substantial offshore business and investments with its proactive rules, competitive tax regime and other incentives announced by the government of India, a statement said.
Globally ranked amongst the top 5 M&A advisory firms, RBSA’s IFSC office will be led by Manish Kaneria, one of the senior Managing Directors of the firm.
Also read: India’s first International Maritime Cluster to come up at GIFT City
Commenting on the development, Rajeev Shah, Managing Director and CEO of RBSA Advisors said, “This new centre will enable us to cater to new opportunities emerging out of IFSC, GIFT City as well as foreign clients. We remain grateful to our clients in India and abroad, foreign affiliates and correspondents for their continued support.”
Founded in 1971 RBSA has a team of more than 250+ professionals spread across 8 offices in India, Dubai and Singapore. It works with clients ranging from domestic, multination corporate, international banks, financial institutions, private equity firms besides governments and regulators across over 30 countries. It is a registered valuer entity (RVE) and a recognised insolvency professional entity (IPE) besides a SEBI-registered Category-I Merchant Banking Firm.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...