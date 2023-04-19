Rediffusion Brand Solutions has launched an all-woman agency, Ladyfinger, offering creative services, strategic planning communication, insight mining, and policy and content development across media platforms.

Based in Mumbai, Ladyfinger aims to challenge norms, break barriers, and create a positive change in the Indian advertising landscape, the company said.

The agency will be led by Tista Sen, CEO and CCO, an advertising veteran of over two decades. Tanya Goyal will be the chairperson. It will have a panel of women advisors with experience in advertising, marketing, branding, media, Bollywood, architecture and law.

“With a mission to elevate women’s voices and perspectives, Ladyfinger is driven by a vision of inclusivity, empowerment, and creativity. The agency is founded on the belief that, though a vast majority of Indian advertising is targeted at women consumers, the female perspective is either missing in most of the communication or is largely characterised by casual gender stereotyping,” the statement added.

A 2019 Kantar study found that 58 per cent of on-air ads target women exclusively, only 35 per cent is directed at both genders. It also found that while 75 per cent of marketers globally think they are avoiding gender-stereotyping, 76 per cent of female consumers believe the portrayal of women in advertising is completely out of touch. With an all-woman workforce Ladyfinger aims to bring about gender-balance in its advertising and creative brand solution strategies for its potential clients, it said.

CEO and CCO Sen said, “At Ladyfinger our team of talented women bring a fresh and unique approach to advertising, fuelled by our collective passion for creativity, diversity, and innovation. We believe we can unshackle brands to generate more business and there is an opportunity across beauty, finance, nutrition, personal care, banking and, yes, even real estate. We are committed to driving a positive change in the advertising world and beyond, and we believe that our all-women agency will make a significant impact.”

Mentorship

Dr Sandeep Goyal, MD, Rediffusion, added, “Most brands don’t quite do justice to a woman’s point of view. Women today are not just the primary buyers of most FMCG brands, but are also big drivers of banking to beauty, wellness to wanderlust. Ladyfinger will represent the woman customer in the buying process and help brands think afresh, think anew. I am sure Ladyfinger will considerably stir things up in Indian advertising.”

Through mentorship programmes, leadership development initiatives, and community partnerships, Ladyfinger hopes to also empower women in the advertising industry.

The Ladyfinger panel of women advisors include Juhi Chaturvedi, Bollywood movie writer; Srishti Behl, CEO, Phantom Films; Malvika Mehra, independent creative director; Nonita Kalra, Editor-in-chief, Tata Cliq Luxury; Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder, Elephant Design; Nirmika Singh, Executive Editor, Rolling Stone India; Bindu Sethi, Strategic Brand Consultant; Geeta Rao, Ex Beauty and Health Director, Vogue; Sakshi Choudhary, Founder, Indian Creative Women; Alyna Haji Omar, Founder, Audacity Sri Lanka; and Sheetal Kumar, High Court Lawyer.