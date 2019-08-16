Regulator puts in place mechanism to monitor resolution processes, performance of insolvency professionals

Insolvency regulator IBBI has put in place a mechanism to monitor corporate insolvency resolution processes (CIRP) and the performance of insolvency professionals (IPs) in the country.

This is significant as IPs play an important role in the resolution, liquidation and bankruptcy processes of companies, limited liability partnerships, partnership firms, proprietorships and individuals. In fact, IPs exercise the powers of the board of directors of the corporate debtor undergoing CIRP.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has now finalised a set of forms that IPs need to file with the regulator through a separate electronic platform. These forms — a draft of which was put out in the public domain in April 2018 for comments — were devised in consultation with stakeholders and the Insolvency Professional Agency (IPA), sources said.

These forms are expected to facilitate submission of records and information by IPs to the IBBI as well as the monitoring of the processes and the performance of the professionals.

It may be recalled that the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) casts obligations on the IPs to forward/ submit all records relating to the conduct of the CIRP to the IBBI. Also, a copy of the records of every proceeding before the Adjudicating Authority such as NCLT, NCLAT have to be submitted to the IBBI.

IBBI has now said the dedicated electronic platform would be open for filings from September 16 this year. All IPs would also have to electronically file forms (about eight in each case) even in respect of records and information that have become due before September 15. This has to be done by September 30 and in respect of all CIRPs, both closed and ongoing, conducted by the IP concerned.

Action would be taken by the IPA if the IPs concerned fail to file the forms or if there are any delays in the filing of the forms, the IBBI has said.