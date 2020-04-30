Companies

Reliance launches ₹53,125 crore rights issue; to give one share for every 15 shares held

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 30, 2020 Published on April 30, 2020

Reliance Industries at its board meeting held on April 30 (Thursday) announced 1:15 rights to its shareholders.   -  REUTERS

The board of Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday approved a rights issue of ₹53,125 crore in the ratio of 1:15 priced at ₹1,257 per share.

Promoters will subscribe to their full entitlement of the rights issue and also to all the unsubscribed portion, the company said in a statement.

The rights issue will enable participation of all shareholders in growth business of Reliance, it said.

