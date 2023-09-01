Leading two-wheeler maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors Ltd, introduced its legendary bike Bullet in an all-new avatar – 2023 Bullet 350, at its Vallam Vadagal factory near Chennai.

The new 2023 Bullet 350 comes in 3 variants -- military, standard, and black gold -- and five colours. The starting price of the bike is ₹1,73,562 (ex-showroom) and the top-end black gold variant is priced at ₹2,15,801 (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new bike commenced on Friday and retails will begin on September 3.

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors, said the iconic Bullet had always been synonymous with Royal Enfield and the brand still has strong traction among young riders in the country.

J-series platform

The 2023 Bullet 350 is powered by the company’s new J-series platform, which also powers its other bikes such as Meteor, Classic and Hunter, and produces 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm.

The new bike offers a differently designed single-piece seat and redesigned mudguards, while it comes with a 300mm disc brake fitted at the front and with 270mm disc or drum brake options at the rear.

Siddhartha Lal, MD, Royal Enfield with B. Govindarajan, CEO, at the launch | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

The company expects the iBullet brand to bring incremental sales as it seeks to maintain its leadership position in what the company calls the middleweight segment (250-750 cc) as competition has been intensifying in the category.

Market share

The new Bullet 350 bike comes in a category where Royal Enfield has been an undisputed leader with a significant market share. Of the total industry volumes of about 2.7 lakh units in the 251 cc-350 cc segment during the April-July 2023 period, Royal Enfield accounted for 2.5 lakh units.

During the above period, Royal Enfield’s total volumes were at 2.73 lakh units, while total volumes in the above 250cc bike segment were at 2.98 lakh units.

Siddhartha Lal, MD, Royal Enfield, rides the 2023 Royal Enfield 350 | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

B Govindarajan, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield, said Bullet 350 would be launched in Europe by the next quarter and will be rolled out across SARRC, APAC, and the Americas in a phased manner.