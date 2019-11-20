S4Capital’s MediaMonks merges with Delhi-based firm WhiteBalance

S4Capital, Sir Martin Sorrell’s post-WPP company is intent on growing in India. Its flagship brand MediaMonks has merged with Delhi-based content creation and production company WhiteBalance.

S4Capital has been rapidly scaling up the capabilities of MediaMonks with a series of mergers.

The merger will bring on board MediaMonks' 50 experts to the team, with the intent of doubling the India business in the coming six months. MediaMonks will also continue to invest in growing the content studio in Bengaluru into a creative hub for APAC, and aims to size up the teams and studio facility in Delhi.

WhiteBalance was founded in 2010 by Robert Godinho with the intent of creating a one-stop shop for high quality visual productions. With a state of the art content studio and in-house film, 3D and post-production team, WhiteBalance is equipped to produce content from feature films, commercials and documentaries to high-end digital content.

Sir Martin Sorrell, Executive Chairman S4Capital said in a statement: “I am delighted to continue to expand into this fast growing market, offering a wealth of talent and significant growth opportunities. The merger with WhiteBalance is the next step for us to build a leading creative content business here.”

Robert Godinho, Founder & CEO WhiteBalance said the company is a close-knit family of artists, designers and visual storytellers. “Our dream is to put a ding in the universe by creating internationally recognised work from our home, India. Having worked with the world’s leading media organisations, we are incredibly excited that our journey has led us to join forces with MediaMonks.”

Victor Knaap, Global CEO MediaMonks added: “It is unbelievable how well our cultures match in terms of passion for creativity and quality. What MediaMonks can bring to the Indian market is merging the disciplines of film and tech, by inviting directors and developers to come together and produce world-class digital storytelling.”

Poran Malani, Director for India, S4Capital added the opportunity for the S4Capital model in India is huge. “India is globally recognised for its creativity and its leading-edge technology, making it the perfect place for integrating the two into a new service model. With operations in our current production hub in Bangalore, combined with the strength of WhiteBalance, bundling our forces is an exciting prospect.”