Sanjay Varma took over as the Managing Director (additional charge) of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) on Thursday. Varma has been on the board of MRPL as Director (Refinery) since June 2020. He has also had extensive exposure by being on the boards of ONGC-Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd and Shell-MRPL Aviation.

A graduate of mechanical engineering, Varma joined MRPL in December 1993 and has played a pivotal role in the execution and operation of all three major phases of the refinery and its aromatic complex.

During his three and half decades of service, he has headed the organisation in Operations Management, Project Management, Materials Management, and Health, Safety and Environment Management.

A media statement by the company said that Varma has been instrumental in leading a major revival of MRPL’s fortunes, which has resulted in the best ever physical performance and financial position, making it India’s largest operated single-site oil PSU in the entire nation for the financial year 2022-23.